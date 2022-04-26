I'm downloading Marvel's Spider-Man on PS5 because of this new free update

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5 has received a major new update that looks to not only improve the graphics of the web-slinger's blockbuster adventure but also can improve the frame rate.
As outlined by developer Insomniac Games (via a blog post), version 1.007 introduces a 120Hz display mode that will refresh the screen even faster than before, meaning smoothing motion and typically lower latency. This can also increase the frame rate with the targeted frame rate for "Fidelity graphics mode" now raised from 30fps to 40fps.
Better still, Marvel's Spider-Man is set to benefit from Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support that is set to roll out this week, which will adjust how often your TV screen refreshes the image to match the frame rate of your PS5 console. As a result, graphical performance should be lifted.
Finally, new improvements to "ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios" have been added. This is a rendering technique that makes lighting more realistic. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 was specifically selected by Sony to show off the technology upon launch of the console.
Sony confirmed that 15 games will support VRR once the function rolls out. The full list of games that will support VRR include:
- Astro's Playroom
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Deathloop
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dirt 5
- Godfall
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Tribes of Midgard
After playing through and getting the Platinum (100% completion) for Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4, this now feels like the perfect time to make the upgrade to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. There's another Platinum too, adding more incentive to any trophy hunters out there.
Insomniac Games is currently working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine with the former expected to launch sometime in 2023. The latter doesn't have a release date and isn't expected until 2024 at the earliest.
While details are still light on each, Marvel creative vice president Bill Rosemann did share some information in a podcast saying that Spider-Man 2 on PS5 is "darker" as well as teasing an appearance of the Hulk in Wolverine.