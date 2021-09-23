Mario movie is coming in 2022 and stars Chris Pratt

The Mario animated movie is a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination and today was announced not only the release date but also some of the a-list cast involved. Illumination has been responsible for films such as Despicable Me 3, The Secret Life of Pets and Sing 2, so this is a hugely anticipated title.

Today’s announcement though has upped the ante. Not only has it been confirmed that it will release in time for the 2022 holiday season, but the cast list is impressive. The lead role of Mario going to none other than Chris Pratt, of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World fame.

Alongside Pratt is Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses and Monsters University) as Luigi, Jack Black (School of Rock) as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4, The Lion King) as Toad, Seth Rogen (Superbad, Pineapple Express and just about every comedy in the last 15 years) as Donkey Kong. There will also be cameo parts for the original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet.

Despite the fact that the film is just over a year away, details have been kept pretty quiet up until now. Hopefully now we have this cast list and at least a rough date, we can look forward to a few trailers dropping in 2022 to get us in the mood.

It would be unfair to even compare this to the 1993 live action Super Mario Bros film, and with this cast on board, it really should be a smash. This is just another reason why I can’t wait for the end of 2021 – roll on 2022, and bring on Super Mario the Movie!

