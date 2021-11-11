Lowe's Black Friday deals 2021: the top early offers available now

If you're on the lookout for Black Friday deals around home improvement and smart home tech, Lowe's is offering some must-see deals on smart home tech in the lead up to their Black Friday sale. with discounts on Amazon devices and Google Nest smart home devices including the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Google Nest Mini, and more.

Lowe's Black Friday Sale Lowe's Black Friday Sale

With over 250+ smart home products to choose from, shoppers can find deals starting as low as $20 on the latest smart home tech. From smart thermostats to streaming devices, smart speakers, and more, bargain hunters will find holiday deals on everything they need to bring their home into the 21st century.

You can head over to Lowe's Black Friday landing page to find savings on everything from appliances to smart home tech. For the best deals you'll find today, check out the offers and savings below.

Along with some excellent deals on smart home products, expect to find a solid selection of deals on power tools, home products and much more. A great shopping destination for the DIYer and homeowner this holiday season, Lowe's will be the store to check out if you're hoping to save some good money.

We'll be covering some of Lowe's best Black Friday deals below, but you can find some of their top offers available now as well. Stay tuned as more Black Friday offers show up!

Lowe's Black Friday Deals

Lenovo Smart Clock w/ Google Assistant (Grey): was $79.99, ow at $39.99 Lenovo Smart Clock w/ Google Assistant (Grey): was $79.99, ow at $39.99 | Savings: $40 (50%)

Lenovo's Smart Clock with Google Assistant does more than just tell you the time and wake you up. Designed to reduce smartphone screen-time at night, it can help you unwind and sleep better. It can also run your smart home, play your favorite music across your home, manage your schedule, and much more. All hands-free, quickly, and easily. Just say “Hey Google” to get started.



Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen w/ Google Assistant (Chalk): was $49, now at $24.99 Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen w/ Google Assistant (Chalk): was $49, now at $24.99 | Savings: $24.01 (49%)

Meet the new Nest Mini. Your music sounds bigger and better than ever. And the Google Assistant is a huge help around the house. Play music and entertainment from your favorite apps with your voice. Just ask and get the best of Google–weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, commute, and reminders.

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's best Black Friday deals hub as well to see some of the best discounts and offers this holiday season.

Not sure what you're shopping for just yet? Our Black Friday sales hub will guide you in the right direction! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect and more.

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.