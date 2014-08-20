iWatch pushed back till 2015?

If you were hoping to buy the iWatch for Christmas, you may be disappointed.

The latest iWatch rumours are suggesting that Apple may be pushing the launch date of its long awaited smartwatch to next year. The news comes from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The report penned by the KGI Securities analyst suggests that Apple has been having problem manufacturing the smartwatch.

“We reiterate our view that iWatch, as compared to existing products, and as Apple's (US) first attempt at a wearable device, represents a much higher level of difficulty for the company as regards component and system design, manufacturing and integration between hardware and software,” says Ming-Chi wrote in the note.

According to his sources, the main issues involve the smartwatch's small size and its flexible AMOLED screen. There are also reports that Apple is having problems with manufacturing enough sapphire glass to meet demand.

These issues have lead Ming-Chi to conclude that "“While we are positive on iWatch and believe that the advantages of the design and business model behind it are difficult to copy, we think, given the aforementioned challenges, that the launch could be postponed to 2015.”

Apple had been expected to unveil the iWatch at the its iPad launch event in October. That's not to say that it won't still take the wraps off it – you just might not be able to purchase it this year.

We'll keep our ears to the ground for more iWatch news and rumours.

Source: MacRumours