iPhone 11 Pro deals at Verizon: Save $350 on the iPhone 11 Pro AND get 50% off your activation fee this month only

When it comes to finding great deals on iPhones, Verizon's got some of the best discounts and promotions you'll find. This month only, Verizon's bringing out the big guns with some huge discounts on the latest iPhone models, with savings of up to $700 on Apple's industry-leading smartphones. So whether you're a die-hard Apple fan or an android user hoping to make the switch, July is the month to do so with deals on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, iPhone XS and more.

Verizon's blessing us with some huge savings this month, with deals like $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro and savings of up to $700 on the iPhone 11, but some of the best deals include a free iPhone 7 with the purchase of a new line as well as the iPhone SE for just $5 a month!. But these are just a handful of the awesome deals going on now at Verizon, so head over today to see how much you can save on a new iPhone.

You can check out all of Verizon's iPhone deals this month by checking out the links below, but we've included our top picks of Verizon's iPhone deals that'll save you the most money. We've also provided our complete reviews of Apple's hottest iPhones plus we've included Apple's "Introduction" videos to make sure you have all the information you need to make the right purchase.

Today's Best iPhone Deals at Verizon

Cheapest iPhone Deals Today

Verizon | $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max + 50% off activation

This month only at Verizon.com, save $350 on a brand new iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max when you open a new line with Verizon. Verizon is also footing 50% of your activation fees when you sign up, so don't miss your chance to save big! (Offer Ends 7.31.20)View Deal

Verizon | Save up to $700 on the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro when you switch to Verizon

Switch to Verizon this month and get up to $700 off an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro with qualifying trade-ins and the purchase of Verizon's Unlimited plan. For those who have a decent phone to trade-in, this deal could save you more than the previous. (Offer Ends 7.22.20)View Deal

Verizon | Get the iPhone 7 free when you open a new line at Verizon

Get the iPhone 7 absolutely free during the month of July when you open a new line with Verizon. For android users who have been thinking about making the switch, this is your chance to give the iPhone a shot without emptying your bank account. (Offer Ends 7.31.20)View Deal

Verizon | Get an iPhone SE for just $5/month when you open a new line w/ Unlimited

Get the iPhone SE for only $5 a month when you open a new line and purchased the Unlimited plan at Verizon. Already a great deal, the iPhone SE at this price is a steal for anyone looking to make the switch to Apple. (Offer Ends 7.31.20)View Deal

iPhone Reviews

iPhone Videos

More iPhone Deals to Choose From