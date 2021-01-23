Huge Secretlab Titan gaming chair deals bag you the top gaming chair for less

If 2020 taught us anything, it's that having one of the best office chairs is absolutely essential and, if you're a gamer, the same goes in terms of picking up one of the best gaming chairs, a must-have if you want to while away the hours in virtual worlds.

In our testing, the Secretlab Titan Softweave is the best gaming chair money can buy, and that's why when we saw it was reduced right now we had to write about it.

The first and most important thing is the comfort and Secretlab's Softweave material – as premium as leather but a lot more soft – is the best we've ever tested, offering a comfortable experiencing even after hours of blissful gaming.

Back support is baked into the design, too, with a beautiful curvature to support every part of your body while you're sitting. We're very impressed with the Titan – and so too is everyone else. The company has a long backlog of orders.

As we found in our review, the design and build quality are top-tier, especially for the relatively low price, and there are loads of customisation options for every frame and need. The instruction manual is superb, which might not seem like the biggest deal but goes a long way to making the whole setup process smoother.

Overall, Secretlab have smashed it out the park, paying attention to even the smallest details and creating the best gaming chair by far in our testing.

Let's jump into the deals.

The best Secretlab Titan Softweave deals (US)

Secretlab Titan Softweave | Height: 175 - 200cm | Upholstery: Fabric | Recline: 85-165 degrees | $489 $449 from Secretlab

As luck would have it, the best gaming chair also has some discounts from Secretlab themselves, with some options reduced by $40 despite a huge order volume. You might need to be patient for delivery, but it's 100% worth it.View Deal

The best Secretlab Titan Softweave deals (UK)

Secretlab Titan Softweave | Height: 175 - 200cm | Upholstery: Fabric | Recline: 85-165 degrees | £399 £364 from Secretlab

Buying in the UK? Secretlab is also offering some hearty discounts on Titan Softweave gaming chair pre-orders in black and a range of other colour options. Estimated shipping is currently March, so don't miss out.View Deal

Whatever your needs, the Titan Softweave gaming chair from Secretlab is the perfect standalone gaming setup. Stylish design, ultimate comfort, several colour options, and discounts from Secretlab themselves.