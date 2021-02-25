'Huge' PS5 restock tipped for March at retailers like Argos, Amazon, and more

If you've been keeping up with PS5 restocks using T3's PS5 stock tracker, you'll know that February has seen an influx of consoles at retailers across regions, and a new tip suggests March is gong to see even more, with a PS5 restock of epic proportions.

Next week is going to be a big one for those of you still looking to get your hands on a PS5, with a console restock rumored for the first week of March, as well as the end of the month. A number of UK retailers have been pegged for the PS5 restock, as well as Amazon UK, and as we're always reminding you, the PS5 isn't region locked. So keep an eye on Amazon, which is your best bet to get products shipped easily between regions. And if you can find a shipping forwarder, or a friend to get a PS5 sent to you from the UK, then now's the time to start looking into it, and asking people for favors.

Ps5Instant – a PS5 stock tracking account on Twitter – says "March is going to be huge for PS5 stock", with two big shipments expected at retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, and Very.

According to the Twitter account, some retailers – like GAME – are merging their February/ March PS5 restocks for one big drop, in an apparent bid to make it harder for scalpers to buy them, but given that the majority if retailers haven't yet implemented ways of dealing with scalpers and bots, we're not sure that increasing the quantity of consoles available is an effective means of thwarting them.

As Sony ramps up its PS5 restock, scalpers are finding themselves having to drop the cost of the hardware they're trying to sell at extortionate prices, while gamers are fighting back by reporting listings that pop up on online marketplaces.

The semiconductor shortage is the main reason for supply issues with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and in the US, president Joe Biden is being urged to bump up investment via the CHIPS for America Act, so that the US can increase its own production of the component, and bolster the economy.

Until then though, we're still facing shortages throughout the year, so make sure you bookmark our stock tracker to be in with a chance of securing a PS5.