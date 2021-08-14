How to watch New Zealand vs Australia online - live stream the Rugby Championship from anywhere

After an entertaining Bledisloe Cup encounter between these teams last weekend, the two neighbouring rivals lock horns once again today for this opening 2021 Rugby Championship clash. Read on for your full guide on how to watch New Zealand vs Australia online and get a Rugby Championship live stream from anywhere.

Last Saturday's match-up saw the All Blacks surge to a commanding half-time lead against the Wallabies in the first Test of the 2021 Bledisloe Cup. Though Australia showed plenty of fight to battle back into the game, the damage was already done as they eventually went down 33-25.

We've got all the info on how to live stream New Zealand vs Australia and watch the Rugby Championship online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions and watch the third Test.

New Zealand vs Australia: Rugby Championship kick-off time

New Zealand vs Australia is being played at Eden Park, Auckland, in New Zealand , and kicks off at 7.05pm NZST local time on Saturday, August 14.

That makes it a 8.05am BST start for rugby fans in the UK and Ireland and a 5.05pm AEST start for rugger fans in Australia.

Viewers in the US will meanwhile need to be ready for kick-off at 3.05am ET and 12.05am PT.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for New Zealand vs Australia, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of 9Now or Sky Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, gets us the best seat in the house for New Zealand vs Australia. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream New Zealand vs Australia

(Image credit: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Where can I live stream New Zealand vs Australia Rugby Championship in the UK?

Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch this Rugby Championship clash between New Zealand and Australia via Sky Sports, who have exclusive live broadcast rights to the entire tournament.

Coverage starts at 8am BST on Sky Sports Main Event ahead of the 8.05am BST kick-off.

Sky subscribers also have the option of watching on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

Or, if you're looking to tune in without being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now TV streaming option.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Australia: Rugby Championship anywhere else in the world

Fans based in Australia looking to cheer on the Wallabies can watch this Rugby Championship live via national broadcaster Channel 9 at 5.05pm AEST and via its on demand streaming service 9Gem.

That means it's completely free with apps for 9Gem compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs.

In New Zealand pay-tv network Sky Sport is showing the All Blacks vs the Wallabies at 7.05pm NZST.

If you're already a subscriber, you can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Rugby lovers in South Africa can watch all the action from Auckland via subscription service Super Sport. Kick off is at 9.05am SAST on Saturday morning and If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

In the US you'll be able to live stream this Rugby Championship clash via dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription will set you back $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150, with either option giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Kick off in the States is at the somewhat inconvenient time of 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.