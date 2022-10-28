Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: how to watch the full fight online

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul looks set to have his toughest test in the ring so far, as he takes on arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Anderson Silva on Saturday. Paul currently boasts an unblemished 5-0 record as a professional boxer, and has knocked out each opponent he has taken on so far. Could the UFC prove a bout too far or will the years weight heavy for the 47-year-old ex-champ? You'll need a Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream to find out.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Paul vs Silva no matter where you are. And if you happen to be travelling away from home, and can't access your usual domestic boxing broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to tune into Paul vs Silva from abroad and bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

Twenty-five-year-old Paul's most recent appearance in the ring came in December last year, in a 6th round kick-out rematch victory over ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley – having already recorded a split decision points win against the American the previous August.

After proposed fights against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr fell through, Paul is now lined up to take on a very different type of fighter in the form of legendary MMA star Silva.

The veteran Brazilian notched up a fearsome 16-fight win streak in the UFC as a middleweight, but the 47-year-old has turned his attention to boxing in recent years.

Since leaving the Octagon, Silva has chalked up two boxing wins, with a split-decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and a KO win over fellow UFC star Tito Ortiz.

Paul vs Silva is staged at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The fight takes place on Saturday, October 29.

The event is set to start at 9pm ET / 6pm PT in the US, with the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva start time expected at around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT.

Fans in the UK can tune into all the action from 1am GMT, with Paul vs Silva set to begin at around 3.30am GMT (big reminder - the clocks go back this weekend in the UK), so you'll have to wait a little longer than you think.

In Australia, the main event is set to get underway at 2.30pm AEDT and in New Zealand fans are looking at a 4.30pm NZST start for the start of the big fight.

Watch a Paul vs Silva live stream if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to your regular live stream - simply duck and dive, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming access to the country they're based in, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing a Paul vs Silva live stream when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're watching right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream Paul vs Silva in the UK

(opens in new tab) Combat sports specialists Fite TV (opens in new tab) have exclusive live broadcast rights to show the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream in the UK. The streaming service is charging $19.99 (£17.50) for the pay-per-view event. You can stream Fite.TV either within your browser or through the iOS and Android apps. Head here to sign up (opens in new tab). The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 3.30am GMT, with Fite's coverage getting underway at 1am GMT. If that time doesn't work for you, unlimited reruns are available with this purchase.

How to live stream Paul vs Silva in the US

(opens in new tab) In the US, you can watch the Paul vs Silva live stream on Showtime (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, it won't come cheap, with the PPV set to set you back $59.99. You can watch on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on your computer browser. Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are expected to make their ring walks no earlier than 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT, but coverage of the event begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

How to live stream Paul vs Silva anywhere else in the world

If you're not in the UK or US, you won't able to access the platforms listed above with the PPVs at those prices. But there are plenty of options for streaming Paul vs Silva from other countries.

Much like the UK, coverage in Canada comes via streaming service Fite TV. The PPV is set to cost you $59.99 USD which should roughly work out around $81 CAD. Coverage is set to begin at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with the main event not likely to start until after 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT.

If you're tuning in from Australia, you can get a PPV on Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). The fight will cost you $39.95 and Paul vs Silva are expected to make their way to the ring at around 2.30pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon, though coverage of the event starts at 12am AEDT.

Those in New Zealand will be able to watch this showdown match via Sky Arena (opens in new tab). The service is showing the fight as a PPV for $39.95, with coverage beginning at 1pm NZDT on Sunday afternoon, and ring walks set for around 4.30pm NZST.

As we've said, this is a huge fight with global appeal, but if you can't find local coverage where you are, your best bet might be to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into your regular broadcaster from elsewhere.

How to watch a Paul vs Silva live stream using a VPN

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Paul vs Silva live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.