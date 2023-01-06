2023 is already off to a girthy start with RuPaul's Drag Race returning for its 15th season – one of 17 Drag Race shows that'll air this year! Packed full of creativity, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, the biggest ever cast of queens will take to the main stage. Ts Madison joins the judging panel on a permanent basis all season long. Don't miss a second of lip-syncing and wig-snatching goodness as we explain how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 online from anywhere.
Full throttle fierceness all the way! This year's line-up of talent includes TikTok twins Sugar and Spice – who will be competing against each other, of course – and "blonde and beautiful" Houston queen, Mistress Isabelle Brooks.
The title for "horniest queen of the season" though? Well, that accolade goes to Filipino-American drag queen, Aura Mayari. Diamond of the season, eat your heart out.
With a huge $200,000 prize to sashay for, make sure you know how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 online no matter where you are with the help of a VPN. (opens in new tab)
When does RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 start?
Sixteen queens stand before us... Returning for its fifteenth season, RuPaul's Drag Race will start its engines on Friday, January 6 at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT with a double bill launch show. New episodes will then drop at the same time every Friday.
How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 online in the US
MTV becomes the new home of RuPaul's Drag Race as our season 15 queens take to the mainstage from Friday, January 6 at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT.
If you've got cable, MTV comes as a part of most packages, so tuning is as simple as flicking over on your TV. Alternatively, you can watch full episodes after they air on the MTV website (opens in new tab) by using your TV provider login details.
For those who've cut the cord, however, there are a number of options. Sign up for Sling TV (opens in new tab) with its 65+ channels for $40 a month and add-on its Comedy Extras bundle for $6 to stream MTV and watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.
Alternatively, for a similar cable-like experience, FuboTV also hosts MTV across its roster of 145+ channels, starting at $69.99 a month for its Pro plan after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Philo costs just $25 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).
If you're not after a cable alternative, Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) will also host new episodes of RuPaul and costs from just $4.99 a month with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) available.
How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere
If you're overseas right now, there's still a way to get your Drag Race fix. While you'll find the content is geo-blocked, you can get around that with a trusty VPN.
Connect to one of the best VPN providers and you'll be able to appear just about anywhere in the world and get an access to your usual home stream by switching your IP address.
While there are loads of VPNs, not all of them are created equal when it comes to unblocking the likes of Sling TV and WOW Presents. For this, we recommend:
ExpressVPN - Watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 wherever you are with the best VPN (opens in new tab)
As one of the leading VPNs, ExpressVPN is able to unblock many of the top streaming services, allowing you to watch content even if you're currently out of the country. It also has excellent security features and top-end speed.
Right now, when you sign up to a ExpressVPN annual plan, you'll be able to get 3 months for free while still being able to get a 30-day money back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.
- Give ExpressVPN a try with its 100% money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)
How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 online elsewhere around the world
Sissy you better walk...to your local streaming service to catch all-new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.
In the UK, that's WOW Presents, the place for all things drag, with new episodes arriving from Saturday, January 7 at 2am GMT.
Currently you can sign up to WOW Presents and lock in a discounted price of £3.99 a month for your first three months (down from £4.43 a month).
For those in Canada, as ever it's all about Crave, which you can tune into with the right cable package or subscribe to from $9.99 a month (+tax) after a 7-day free trial. Episodes will air at 9.30pm ET/PT on Fridays.
Down Under in Australia, watch new RuPaul's Drag Race episodes on Stan, with new episodes arriving every Saturday at approximately 1pm AEDT.
Not going to be in the country? Use a VPN to circumvent geo-restrictions (opens in new tab) and watch your episodes on your preferred platform.
How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions
