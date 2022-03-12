How to watch Italy vs Scotland live stream online for free for the 2022 Six Nations rugby

A tournament that promised so much hasn't gone to plan for Gregor Townsend's men, but there's silverware and pride on the line as the Scots they face winless Italy in Rome. Read on for your full guide to getting an Italy vs Scotland live stream and watch the Six Nations online from anywhere.

Azzurri legend Massimo Cuttitta helped Italy beat Scotland in their first ever Six Nations appearance back in 2000. He served as Scotland's scrum coach for six years after his retirement, and the two sides will contest the inaugural Cuttitta Cup this afternoon.

Scotland are fourth in the standings but a second-place finish is achievable, and we've got all the info on how to live stream Italy vs Scotland online no matter where you are in the world. If you're abroad from the UK right now and unable to access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions and access the free ITV Hub live stream.

What time is the Italy vs Scotland live stream kick-off?

This 2022 Six Nations Round 4 clash between Italy and Scotland takes place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, March 12.

Italy vs Scotland kick-off is at 3.15pm CET local time, which is 2.15pm GMT, with coverage in the UK starting on ITV at 1.30pm GMT. Around the globe, it's a 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT kick-off.

How to live stream Italy vs Scotland online in the UK for free

In the UK, Six Nations 2022 fixtures are being split between the BBC and ITV, with S4C offering Welsh-language coverage of all of Wales' games. You can live stream Italy vs Scotland on ITV, with rugby fans able to catch the game coverage from 1.30pm GMT ahead of a 2.15pm kick-off. ITV is free-to-air and you can watch online with its on-demand platform, ITV Hub. This means you can live stream Italy vs Scotland on a number of devices including:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box

How to watch a Italy vs Scotland live stream if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's Six Nations action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of ITV Hub, Peacock and DAZN when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else, depending on where your streaming provider is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this weekend's rugby with ExpressVPN. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned cash. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream Six Nations rugby.

(Image credit: Visionhaus)

How to live stream Italy vs Scotland Six Nations online in the US

Streaming service Peacock TV has exclusive rights to show every 2022 Six Nations rugby match live in the the US, with kick-off for this game set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT Stateside.

Peacock will set you back just $4.99 per month for its ad-supported service.

As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, as well as a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 per month for commercial-free coverage.

If you're already a Peacock subscriber, but you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Italy vs Scotland Six Nations rugby anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there's an Italy vs Scotland Six Nations live stream for you.

French fans looking to catch the game can tune in via free-to-air channel FR2. The game starts at 3.15pm CET.

It's good news for those looking to tune in from Ireland too, as free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media One is broadcasting this game live. You can watch online for free using Virgin Media Player or via its TV Anywhere app, with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Sports streaming service DAZN has got rugby fans in Canada covered. Pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including Premier League and Champions League soccer, darts, snooker and much more. The Italy vs Scotland game starts at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT.

For those willing to stay up late Down Under, subscription service Stan Sport is showing every Six Nations game live in Australia, including Italy vs Scotland. A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nations action via pay TV platform Sky Sport. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kick-off for Italy vs Scotland is at 3.15am NZDT on Sunday morning.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Italy vs Scotland at the Six Nations as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Italy vs Scotland, all you need to do is select the right server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Read more: