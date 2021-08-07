How to watch British Lions vs South Africa online - live stream the third Test from anywhere

With plenty of bad blood spilt off the field, it's time for the rugby to do the talking as the Lions tour of South Africa reaches its much-anticipated conclusion.

With the series finely poised at one game a piece, no self-respecting rugby fan will want to miss this deciding clash, so read on for your full guide on how to watch British Lions vs South Africa and get a Third Test live stream from anywhere.

Coaches Warren Gatland and Rassie Erasmus have locked horns amid a war of words throughout the tour, but the pair have larger headaches thanks to selection issues coming into this all-important final clash.

The Lions have made making six changes to Gatland's starting XV, with Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Bundee Aki, Ali Price, Wyn Jones and Ken Owens drafted into the starting side, with places for Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds and Finn Russell on the bench.

The hosts meanwhile have suffered a huge blow, with influential duo Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit ruled out of Saturday's win-or-bust showdown.

We've got all the info on how to live stream British & Irish Lions vs South Africa from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions and watch the third Test.

Where can I live stream British Lions vs South Africa third Test in the UK?

Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the British & Irish Lions vs South Africa third Test via Sky Sports, who have exclusive live broadcast rights to the entire tour.

The network has a dedicated Sky Sports Lions channel for the series, with coverage staring at 3.30pm BST ahead of the 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday. The match is also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky subscribers also have the option of watching on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

Or, if you're looking to tune in without being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now TV streaming option.

British Lions vs South Africa: Third Test kick-off time

The British Lions vs South Africa third Test is being played at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, and kicks off at 6pm SAST local time on Saturday, August 7.

That makes it a 5pm BST start for Lions fans in the UK and Ireland and a 2am AEST start on in the early hours of Sunday morning for rugger fans in Australia.

Viewers in New Zealand will meanwhile need to be ready for kick-off at 4am NZST.

How to watch British Lions vs South Africa: Third Test from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for the British Lions vs South Africa: Third Test game, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Stan Sport or Sky Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream British Lions vs South Africa: Third Test anywhere else in the world

South Africa fans will be able to cheer on the Springboks at home via subscription service Super Sport. Kick off is at 6pm SASTand If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

In the US you'll be able to live stream the third Test, as well the remainder of the Lions tour of South Africa matches on NBC Sports. This means you'll be able to watch on NBC's on-demand service, Peacock TV, which costs just $4.99 a month - or you can opt for no-ads for $10 a month. Better still, new customers can benefit from a 7-day free trial.

Meanwhile, fans based in Australia can watch British & Irish Lions vs South Africa live via ad-free streaming service Stan Sport.

A subscription will set you back $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE TRIAL.

In New Zealand pay-tv network Sky Sport is showing the British & Irish Lions vs South Africa.

If you're already a subscriber, you can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a British Lions vs South Africa live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.