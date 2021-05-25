How to watch Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)

Apple’s annual worldwide developers' conference, or WWDC, is where we traditionally hear about the next updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. This then gives us an idea of what to expect when the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 are announced in the fall, as well as future iPads, Macs and Apple TVs.

This year’s event is once again taking place virtually, with the updates being streamed from Apple Park to developers and Apple fans across the world. The keynote address will be available for everyone to watch via the Apple website as well as the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV events app and YouTube.

Other events to look out for include the Platforms State of the Union, which looks closely at the new features and technologies that will be available to developers to allow them to get the very best out of their apps. Also, the Apple Design Award, which celebrates the very best of developers’ work, will be announced.

When is WWDC on?

WWDC takes place from June 7 to June 11, 2021. The Apple Keynote will be broadcast on June 7 at 10am PT / 1pm ET (6pm BST, 3AM+1 ACT).

How can I watch the WWDC keynote?

The Apple Keynote will be streamed live on the Apple website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV events app and YouTube. You can also watch it right here – we will add the link below as soon as it's available.

What can we expect to launch at WWDC?

The main event is expected to be the launch of iOS 15 for iPhone, as well as the corresponding versions for iPad and Apple TV. There is also expected to be Watch OS 8 and an announcement for Mac OSX 11.

There have also been rumors that for the first time, we may see some hardware announced at the event. With a more powerful MacBook Pro expected imminently as well as a new version of the HomePod mini, these could be released as part of the keynote.