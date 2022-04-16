How to live stream Man City vs Liverpool online and watch the FA Cup semi-final from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After a hugely entertaining top-of-the-table Premier League clash last Sunday, Pep Guardiola's Man City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool go head-to-head once more in this last-four FA Cup clash. Don't miss a moment of this exciting feature with a Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream.

Last weekend's absorbing 2-2 draw was an evenly-matched affair, but Liverpool may have something of an advantage coming into this clash at Wembley.

The Reds were able to rest key players in their Champions League 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield in midweek. City were meanwhile forced to dig deep with their first choice starting eleven away at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Read on for your full guide to getting a Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream so you can watch the FA Cup semi-final online from anywhere. If you're abroad right now, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

Man City vs Liverpool kick-off time

This FA Cup semi-final between Man City vs Liverpool is being played at Wembley Stadium and kicks off at 3.30pm BST on Saturday, April 16.

That makes it a 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT start in the US and Canada. For football fans in Australia the game starts at 12.30am AEDT in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

How to live stream Man City vs Liverpool online in the UK for free

In the UK, you can live stream Man City vs Liverpool on BBC One, with coverage starting at 3pm BST, half an hour before kick-off. BBC One is free-to-air and you can watch online with its on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer. This means you can live stream Man City vs Liverpool on a number of devices including:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box

How to live stream Man City vs Liverpool if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer or Paramount Plus when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within Canada or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for Man City vs Liverpool. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned cash. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream Manchester City vs Liverpool

(Image credit: FA)

How to live stream Man City vs Liverpool anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Man City vs Liverpool live stream for you that'll let you catch all the magic of the FA Cup.

The game is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off scheduled for 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on Sportsnet and via its Sportsnet Now Premium streaming service, which starts at CA$34.99 per month.

Fans based in Australia can watch Man City vs Liverpool live via Paramount Plus, with the game kicking off Down Under at 12.30am AEDT on Easter Sunday. The streaming service cost AUS$8.99 a month or an annual AUS$89.99.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

