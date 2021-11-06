How to live stream Ireland vs Japan online and watch the rugby international where you are

Rugby fans will be in for a treat if July's encounter between the Boys In Green and the Cherry Blossoms at the Aviva is anything to go by. Read on for your full guide on how to watch this Autumn Nations Series match online and get an Ireland vs Japan live stream from anywhere.

Japan almost pulled off an historic victory at the same ground back in the summer in what proved to be a thrilling 39-31 win for the hosts.

Ireland fielded a somewhat under-strength line-up that afternoon, thanks to the Lions tour, and with a full deck of card to play with, Irish head coach Andy Farrell will be expecting to mark skipper Johnny Sexton's 100th international cap in style as they look to extend the visitors' four-match losing streak.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Ireland vs Japan and watch this rugby international online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions and watch the match.

Ireland vs Japan: Autumn Nations Series rugby kick-off time

Ireland vs Japan is being played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with kick off at 1pm IST/GMT local time on Saturday, November 6.

That makes it a 10pm JST start for fans cheering on the Cherry Blossoms in Japan, a 12am AEDT start for rugby fans in Australia on Sunday, and a 2am NZDT kick-off in New Zealand, with the match starting at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning for rugger followers in the US and Canada.

How to watch Ireland vs Japan in the UK for FREE

Image In the UK, this rugby international clash will be broadcast live and for FREE via Channel 4. Coverage begins at 12.30pm GMT, ahead of the 1pm GMT kick off. As well as being able to watch on linear TV, you'll also be able to watch the match online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service. You can watch All4 in your web browser or via dedicated apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire plus Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

How to watch Autumn Nations Series rugby from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for Ireland vs Japan, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Amazon Prime or Sky Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK, New Zealand or the US (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Autumn Nations Series rugby for FREE in Ireland

In Ireland, the great news is that this rugby international clash will be shown live via free-to-air national broadcaster RTE. Coverage begins on RTE 2 at 12pm IST, ahead of the 1pm IST kick off.

Viewers on the Emerald Isle will be able to watch the game live online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be accessed via your browser or via its dedicated iOS and Android apps.

How to live stream Ireland vs Japan: rugby international anywhere else in the world

Australian rugby fans can watch these two sides battle it out on Stan Sport, though kick-off is set for a somewhat inconvenient 12am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

A Stan subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial.

Rugby fans in New Zealand can watch this big game via Sky Sport, who have exclusive live broadcast rights.

Kick-off set for 2am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Viewers based in South Africa looking to watch Ireland vs Japan can see all the action live from Cardiff via subscription service SuperSport at 3pm SAST on Saturday evening and via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

In the US you'll be able to live stream this rugby international clash via dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription will set you back $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150, with either option giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football.

Kick off in the States is at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday.

