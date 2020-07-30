How to boost metabolism naturally: follow these tips to blast belly fat faster

Despite what you might think, there are a number of easy ways how to boost metabolism naturally and we have some of these listed here. No need to reach for the medicine cabinet; thanks to these top tips, you can kick start your metabolism and compliment your dieting and weight loss efforts easily and without the use of drugs.

A slow metabolism can cause a lot of trouble over time but luckily, you don't have to put yourself through the horrors of intermittent fasting or the keto diet in order to boost metabolism – although both approaches have been researched thoroughly and proven to aid weight loss. If you want to lose weight fast, you should consider applying some of the tips below to your daily routine. Who knows, they might help you blast belly fat sooner rather than later.

An improved rate of metabolism can help you keep weight off, and generally turn you into a healthier and leaner individual. As usual, there's no instant fix to be had here, but being fit and having a faster metabolism quickly become a virtuous circle.

1. Do HIIT/high-intensity workouts

Why should you try HIIT workouts? For one, it improves metabolism and burns calories long after you finished with your daily HIIT session, making you a fat-torching machine that's on 24/7. The best thing about HIIT workouts is that they can be done anywhere using any sort of equipment: you can do a full body HIIT workout in the park or even follow the ultimate HIIT workout that uses your bodyweight only (and a skipping rope).

• Is weight loss faster if you add a fasting diet to cardio?

You can also have a HIIT sessions on a treadmill, elliptical trainer or rowing machine but even if you haven't got the best home gym setup, you can do HIIT with cheap fitness equipment still available to buy online. Try to do HIIT workouts in the morning: research reveals what is the best time for exercising for weight loss.

(Image credit: The Protein Works)

2. Include more protein in your diet

According to research cited by Healthline, "protein causes the largest rise in TEF (thermic effect of food). It increases your metabolic rate by 15–30%, compared to 5–10% for carbs and 0–3% for fats." As Healthline explains, the "thermic effect of food caused by the extra calories required to digest, absorb and process the nutrients in your meal."

Since digesting protein takes more effort from your body, by eating more of it you will basically work out using your metabolic system (we might be exaggerating here). Protein is also essential for muscle repair and recovery, so if you are actively working out, it is recommended to take between 1.6-2 grams of protein per body kilogram per day.

You should source protein from a variety of food stuff like lean meat, nuts, green veg and eggs. Supplementing protein is also popular among athletes: protein powder shakes are probably the most convenient way to get your protein fix on the go but you can also have protein bars or jerky as well as post workout snack.

(Image credit: Sage)

3. Drink coffee, green tea and more water

Caffeine found in coffee and teas can boost metabolism significantly. Not everyone reacts to caffeine the same way and it is also recommended not to drink too many cups of coffee/caffeinated beverages in a day. Green tea has a lower caffeine content so combining coffee and green tea consumption can have better results.

Drinking more water can also improve metabolism: combine increased water consumption with more fibrous food for the best results.