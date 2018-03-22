How the Apple Watch 4 could save you from a heart attack

The Apple Watch Series 4 could save your life with medical-grade heart-rate tracking, turning the luxury fashion accessory into a serious medical device.

The updated smartwatch could identify abnormalities with your heart before they escalate into a more serious, potentially fatal, issue.

How exactly does it work?

Bloomberg reports you'll need to squeeze the frame of the Apple Watch with two fingers on the hand that’s not wearing the device. The Apple Watch will pass an imperceptible current across your chest to track electrical signals in the heart, detecting any abnormalities like irregular heart rates.

These could be signs that you're at risk of having a stroke or heart failure.

The current Apple Watch Series 3 already packs some impressive heart-rate monitoring technology, and is currently being tested by the University of California San Francisco to see whether its accurate enough to detect atrial fibrillation.

An EKG would make it easier to establish the health of a user’s heart, and would likely be even more accurate than the current LED sensor.

Apple is reportedly testing the medical sensor, and haven't made a final decision on whether to include the technology in the next generation Apple Watch.

It's only a matter of time, however, as Brandon Ballinger, co-founder of Cardiogram Inc. told Bloomberg, "ECGs are so cheap to manufacture that I have to believe they’ll become ubiquitous".

