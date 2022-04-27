How I got Spotify Premium for free with Walmart+...sort of

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Walmart+, the Amazon Prime-like premium membership from Walmart, is offering new members a chance to get Spotify Premium free for 6 months. The offer, which unfortunately is only available to new subscribers of both Walmart+ and Spotify, includes some pretty sweet benefits that are well worth a look.

For those unfamiliar with Spotify, it's currently the best streaming service for music you can use right now. A massive library of currents and classics are available, and the platform gives listeners an easy and intuitive way to setup their own playlists based on the music they listen to.

While Walmart+ is technically offering the premium music streaming service for free when you sign up, there is a bit of a catch to this. Walmart+ actually cost about $13 to sign up initially, so while you'll get 6 months of Spotify Premium for free you'll have to purchase at least one month of Walmart+ to get it. After that, however, feel free to cancel it at anytime.

The good news is, the one month of Walmart+ you buy at $13 nets you a good 6 months of Spotify Premium for a fraction of what the service usually costs. On it's own, Spotify Premium costs $9.99/month out of pocket but that does add up quickly with a full year running around $120.

This special Walmart+ offer gets you 6 months of Spotify Premium for just $13, which is one heck of a deal for the service. Plus, you get a chance to try the full Walmart+ experience, which features exclusive deals and offers, discounts on in-store and online goods, and much more.

Want to give Walmart+ a try before you commit? Sign up for a free 30-day trial here

How to get Spotify Premium for free at Walmart+

It's pretty straightforward when it comes to signing up for Walmart+, but there are some specific steps you'll need to take to get Spotify Premium free for 6 months with this offer.

Head to the Walmart+ Spotify Premium landing page and click the "Get Spotify Premium" button

Sign up for any of the available Walmart+ premium subscription service plans available.

Once signed up, Walmart+ will direct you over to the Spotify subscriptions page where you can claim 6 months of Spotify Premium for free

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a subscription-based service from Walmart that features a slew of benefits from reduced prices to free shipping, special offers, and more.

Launched September 15th, 2020, Walmart's "Amazon Prime"-like membership program features new ways to save when you shop with the big box retailer. That includes discounts on products, free deliveries, savings on gas, and exclusive offers on other services. Walmart+ members also receive additional savings on prescriptions, as well.

All of which translate to savings both online and in-store, with exclusive benefits and offers that can only be taken advantage of in brick and mortar locations such as Scan & Go contact-free checkouts, early access to exclusive deals and promotions, and even free delivery from your local store.

Editor's Recommendations