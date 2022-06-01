Here's how to see tomorrow's exclusive Walmart+ Weekend deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As if Memorial Day sales this past weekend weren't enough, Walmart is going for an additional week of deals starting tomorrow. Titled Walmart+ Weekend (opens in new tab), the exclusive members-only savings event is slated to have a huge selection of deals on tech, home goods, appliances, and more.

While many of us did some good holiday shopping over the past weekend, this event offers a second chance before Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) arrives to score some decent deals – all of which are only available to Walmart's premium membership service.

Sign up for a free 30-day Walmart+ trial today (opens in new tab)

The good news? You can sign up for Walmart+ (opens in new tab) free for 30 days right now and take advantage of the sale without actually paying for the service. However, the premium service offers a ton of extra offers including gas discounts and free Spotify Premium (opens in new tab) that are all to enticing to cancel for.

So if Walmart's Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) wasn't enough to satiate your deal hunting fix, get ready for a whole week of new deals starting tomorrow. A recent press release (opens in new tab) from Walmart details just a handful of offers you'll find, but there's expected to be a whole lot more to see.

