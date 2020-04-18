Cheap Google Nest Hello deal at Walmart: 50% off Google Nest Hello video doorbell

Check out Walmart's Google Nest Hello deal and save 50% off its original selling price – over $200 of savings!



There's nothing more important than keeping you and your family safe in times like these. The media seems to enjoy getting everyone worked up, but in the end it's up to you to make sure your family is safe and secure in your home.

Surveillance equipment is becoming quite popular for homeowners, but for those who just want a bid of added security at your front door than check out this deal. Right now, you can pick up a Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi video doorbell for more than 50% off it's original selling price of $399.99. You read correctly, that's a brand new Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi video doorbell for under $200.

Suitable for both homeowners and renters, Google's Nest Hello video doorbell provides an extra layer of security at your front door. Connect directly to your smart phone and see who's at your door wherever you are. Keep an eye on when a package arrives, see who's at your door and even get alerts when your not home and someone approaches your door.

The Google Nest Hello video doorbell is an excellent and affordable way to protect your family without breaking the bank on a full security camera system.

Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell | Was: $399 | Now: $189 | Save $210 at Walmart.com

You're families safety should be your top priority in times like this. Suitable for both homeowners and renters alike, Google's Nest Hello video doorbell gives you eyes on your home – whether you're there or not.View Deal

Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Features

24/7 front door security – home or not, keep an eye on who approaches your home with continuous video streaming and recording

– home or not, keep an eye on who approaches your home with continuous video streaming and recording HDR video quality – get crystal clear images of guests and others who make their way to your door

– get crystal clear images of guests and others who make their way to your door Activity alerts – person, motion, and sound alerts sent straight to your phone

– person, motion, and sound alerts sent straight to your phone Family and friend recognition – set Google Nest Home to recognize friends and family and send special alerts when identified

Check out Walmarts Google Nest Hello deal and save over $200 on a home security smart video doorbell. It's always a good idea to keep your home or apartment protected with constant surveillance, and the Google Nest Hello video doorbell at 50% can help you do just that.