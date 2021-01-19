Go LARGE with the new super-sized Dyson V11 Outsize cord-free vacuum

Cordless is the way to go if you’re looking for hassle-free vacuuming and Dyson has just launched a bigger machine that combines no cables with much more capability. It’s designed to take on the dust and dirt in bigger homes, with a specification that really means business compared to the best cordless vacuum cleaners out there.

Indeed, you really can go large with the Dyson V11 Outsize because it’s got a much beefier dustbin… 150% bigger in fact. And, there’s a cleaning head that’s 25% wider too, which makes the V11 Outsize perfect for bigger homes or small ones that are, well, pretty grubby.

The design has its roots in the Dyson V11 Absolute, which is a regular favourite in best cordless vacuum cleaner listings. Taking a cue from that classic cleaner, the V11 Outsize packs in similar power and performance too, with a headline-grabbing 60 minutes of runtime, which is great for something of this size.

Suction power has been bumped up to take into account the bigger cleaning requirement with 20% more dust and dirt disappearing up that chunky new cleaning head. Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor and multiple cyclone technology is more than able to tackle anything in its path by the look of it.

Dust, pollen and bacteria is all quickly dispatched with the fully-sealed filtration system cornering 99.97% of particles according to the Dyson boffins. They’ve also tweaked their DLS technology for the new model, allowing it to optimise cleaning performance based on the type of flooring. If you’re vacuuming oak flooring in a mansion or just a Wilton in Walthamstow then it’ll know, it seems.

We’re already keen on the on-board LCD screen that displays vacuuming performance, your chosen power mode and available runtime. It’s also good for general housekeeping of the machine, such as flagging up filter cleaning time and blockages. Just in case you can’t figure that out for yourself. Yup, this isn’t just able to take on mountains of dust and dirt; it’s idiot-proof too.

The Dyson V11 Outsize is available in Nickel/Red and will be available from January 20 and costs £649.99.