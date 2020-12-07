Gift guide: TAG Heuer Connected is the perfect Christmas gift for hi-tech luxury-lovers

Most men would love to find a distinctive TAG Heuer watch in their stocking at Christmas, and those that love gadgets would no doubt be grateful to Santa for the brand’s third-generation luxury smartwatch.

The brand has launched a new watch face and version of the Connected timepiece with stylish nubuck straps for the holidays. While it’s got a new look, the smartwatch still has the same top tech under the bonnet.

There’s a heart monitor and built-in GPS, allowing it to be used as a tracker for golfers, runners, cyclists, walkers and other fitness enthusiasts, as well as lots of other functions made possible by Google’s Wear operating system.

Who's it for?

Luxury lovers: TAG Heuer is a prestigious brand and the timepieces are designed to look and feel luxurious. While some of the classic watches are made to be heirlooms, the smartwatches are, for now, perhaps making them the ultimate luxury.

Stylish execs: All TAG Heuer watches are distinctive by their design and logo, but this holiday edition is made especially striking because of its new face and strap. It’s probably one of the best-looking luxury watches out there and any stylish guy would be proud to have one on this wrist.

Fitness fanatics: The watch’s built-in GPS and heart rate monitor makes it suitable for sports fans. They can check their progress and data – whether it’s about their latest run or round of golf – on an accompanying app.

Age range:

This is an expensive, luxurious watch and therefore suitable for grownups (and possibly the occasional teenage oligarch or royal!)

What makes it the ideal Christmas gift?

Versatility: It’s rare to find a watch that can be worn every day, for smart occasions and for sports, but the TAG Heuer Connected watch is designed to tick every box. The timepiece has interchangeable straps, so anyone lucky enough to receive one this Christmas could swap out the green and brown nubuck holiday options for any of the existing range of polished steel or sporty and colourful rubber interchangeable bracelets available.

Style: As well as the vast array of straps on offer, the Connected watch allows wearers to swap its face, choosing between different designs and colours to suit their mood or outfit. The new Synopsis watch face was designed to be both ‘ultra-legible and distinctly elegant’ to help wearers see the time and more information they want, effortlessly.

Productivity: The Synopsis watch face is a multi-feature display that can be customised to show wearers their most important data at a glance. They can choose from six ‘complications’ and download new options from Google Play store to boost productivity.

Hi-tech features: Of course, the Connected is a smartwatch and under its fashionable face sits Google’s Wear operating system, a heart rate monitor and more. This means it can be used for health and fitness, as well as business and leisure, with plenty more data and features on offer via a TAG Heuer companion app too.

Prestige and design: The Connected watch is instantly recognisable as a member of TAG Heuer’s luxurious family, as the design was inspired by the brand’s most iconic chronographs. The 45mm cases, come in stainless steel or titanium and include the signature facetted lugs, polished and brushed details, plus a graduated ceramic bezel and a central rotating crown, which is flanked by two functional pushers.

