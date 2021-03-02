GHD Styler Max takes on Dyson Corrale with the biggest styling plates yet

GHD has added a new addition to its award-winning styler range – meet the GHD Max, featuring the brand's largest styling plates yet.

What do larger styling plates mean? Faster styling! The new plates are 70% larger than regular styler plates, meaning the GHD Max will cover even more hair with each pass.

That means you can cut down the time you spend styling your hair every day, and enjoy visibly healthier, smoother hair with up to two-times less frizz and 80% more shine (according to GHD tests).

Just like all of the best hair straighteners out there, the GHD Max will style your hair without extreme heat – as they contain advanced dual-zone ceramic technology which continual monitors the optimum styling temperature at 185°C across both plates.

GHD claims the new Max Styler can cut your hair straightening time in half!

Charlotte Mensah, Global Brand Ambassador, says, “The GHD Max is incredible for styling thick and naturally textured hair, wigs and hair extensions. It styles large sections of hair quickly, which makes it user friendly, and it styles with integrity as it maintains the temperature of 185° for safe heat styling. With ghd Max, getting a sleek finish on all hair types is easy to achieve.”

Fancy picking up the brand new GHD Max Styler? They're available to buy now on GHD's website priced at £179 / €199.

