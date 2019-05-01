Get unlimited Three broadband with Alexa-enabled router and save over £250

Three is bringing its barnstorming unlimited mobile broadband deal to a close tomorrow, Thursday May 2, 2019. The bumper deal comes with unlimited 4G mobile internet, so you won't find yourself unable to stream the latest episode of Game Of Thrones because you've hit your cap mid-season.

Three is also throwing in a Huawei AI Cube, which lets you connect 64 devices to the same 4G connection – a limit that even the most ardent smart home aficionados will struggle to hit. It also has Alexa built-in, so can do everything your Amazon Echo can do.

So, rather than simply being a dust-gathering, plastic box with blinking lights, your router will become a smart speaker capable of ordering takeaway dinners, calling Ubers, turning lights on, turning central heating off, and playing your favourite podcasts and playlists. Makes your outmoded router look a bit lacklustre, doesn't it?

If you don't opt for the unlimited 4G data, you'll have to cough-up £259.99 for the Huawei AI Cube and a pay as you go SIM with a 24GB allowance to get you started. Considering the flagship unlimited 4G data plan costs just £24 a month, it seems like you're best suited to just opt for that plan.

If you're tempted to move away from a traditional broadband provider with all the hassle of line rental, or simply want to be able to take your broadband connection with you wherever you go, this is a phenomenal deal.