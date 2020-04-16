Cheap SIM-only deals: Grab amazing data packages from ID, Smarty, Three and BT

Have you got a handset you already love, or are you planning to buy one outright to save on the long-term cost of a contract? Then you'll want to pick up one of these fantastic Smarty Mobile SIM deals.

SIM only buyers are among the savviest shoppers around: it's easy to be tempted with the latest and greatest handsets, but many phone contracts often stiff you well above what the phone is worth.

If you already have a perfectly functional handset and you're not worried about getting the latest tech, or if you're planning to save by picking up handset and SIM card separately, you can get an amazing data package for comparatively very little money.

Want to check out just how much you can save? Browse these deals from some of the UK's best providers and see for yourself. If your original contract is running out, consider sticking with your current handset and saving yourself a sizeable amount of money each and every month.

Three SIM-only deal with 24 month contract | Unlimited data , calls and texts | £11 a month for first six months, £22 after

This is among the best mobile deals around. Unlimited everything from Three, including 5G-ready access at no extra cost and your own personal WiFi hotspot, again at no extra cost. All for just £11 a month for six months, and £22 after? Have Three gone mad? We're not sure, but you'd better grab it quick in case they have a change of heart. View Deal

BT Mobile 12 months SIM-only deal | 20GB data, unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

With free BT Sport on mobile in addition to 20GB data, unlimited calls and texts. this great deal from BT Mobile is well-suited for those who don't game on mobile and just need ample data to browse Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Reddit. At an already-excellent £20, for just £5 per month you can add an additional 10GB of data onto your already-generous existing plan, an absolute steal. View Deal

Smarty Mobile monthly rolling contract | 50GB data, unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Smarty are bringing both value and flexibility to the party with this excellent deal. Just £15 per month bags you an enormous 50GB of data, unlimited calls and texts. What's more, you're not locked into a contract, which means you can jump on and off at any time. View Deal

ID Mobile SIM-only monthly contract | 1GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | £6 per month

Proof that contracts don't have to cost the earth. You get 1GB of data, enough for sporadic smartphone users, unlimite minutes, calls and texts for a VERY wallet-friendly £6.00. One of the cheapest phone contracts on the market right now. View Deal

