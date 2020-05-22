Garmin Quatix 6X Solar smartwatch could last 24 DAYS between charges

The Garmin Quatix 6X Solar is a GPS smartwatch that uses solar charging to offer an incredible battery life. Announced yesterday, the Quatix 6X Solar is the second smartwatch from Garmin to offer solar charging – the other being the incredible fēnix 6X Pro Solar. The new addition builds on the features of the popular fēnix, but with additions geared towards sailing and other watersports. It looks like a strong contender for our best outdoor watches ranking.

The headline feature for the Garmin Quatix 6X Solar is that incredible battery life. Garmin says it'll last 21 days in smartwatch mode, which you can boost up to 24 days with solar charging. That's a three-week trip, with change to spare. There's also a built-in customisable Power Manager to enable users to prolong battery life as required.

(Image credit: Garmin)

While it's still got plenty of features designed for land-based outdoor activities, this watch is designed to really shine on the water. It sports built-in activity profiles and performance metrics for paddle boarding, kayaking and canoeing (as well as skiing and golf – although if it's golf you're into, make sure you check out our guide to the best golf GPS watches).

You can also connect the Garmin Quatix 6X Solar smartwatch with compatible Garmin chartplotters and other marine electronics for autopilot control, data streaming, SailAssist race assistance, Fusion-Link entertainment control and more.

The Garmin Quatix 6X Solar will has an RRP of £999.99. If you want to get your hands on one, you'll have to wait for now: it goes on sale in the second quarter 2020. Find out more, or sign up to be notified when it's released, on the Garmin website.