Garmin wants you to replace your Rolex or Omega with its new Marq smartwatch

Garmin has just announced a new collection of connected tool watches which are made using traditional watch manufacturing techniques but equipped with an array of smart features.
The collection is comprised of the Marq Aviator, Marq Driver, Marq Captain, Marq Expedition and Marq Athlete, each designed and engineered for those inspired by their passion in flying, racing, sailing, exploring and fitness.
All of them are attractive, chunky timepieces aimed at replacing your traditional timepiece.
Each watch is built from titanium, which is lightweight, yet incredibly strong, and features a domed sapphire crystal display for ultimate scratch resistance.
Each watch has its own character, but all feature an always-on "sunlight-readable" display, GPS and advanced sensors like wrist-based heart rate and wrist-based pulse oxygen to track a wide variety of sports.
It also provides built-in music storage, Garmin Pay, notifications and advanced activity tracking for everyday use.
Battery life ranges from 12 days in smartwatch mode to 28 hours in GPS Mode and up to 48 hours in "UltraTrac" mode.
Check out the Marq collection below:
The Marq series is available in UK today, with prices ranging from £1,399.99 to £2,249.99.