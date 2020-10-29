Frighteningly good Saatva Mattress Halloween sale: Who needs Black Friday? Get $200 off your order now!

This Saatva Mattress Halloween sale will have you sleeping soundly through any ghoul-induced nightmares. You can get yourself a shockingly-great $200 off orders over $1000 – this means you'll enjoy a discount of up to 20% on luxury mattresses of the highest quality.

The Classic Saatva Mattress comes in three firmness levels, and you can pair your choice with a metal bed frame or adjustable base. Whatever you buy, the deal kicks in as soon as you hit $1000. With an 180-night trial and free 'white glove delivery', you know you're in safe hands.

Saatva luxury mattresses have a host of awards, including 'best mattress for athletes' and 'best spring mattress for back pain'. They're engineered for back health, with patented Spinal Zone active wire support and a memory foam pressure relief area. With firmness levels ranging from Plush Soft (rated a three), through Luxury Firm (a five to seven), and ending with Firm (an eight), all tastes are catered for.

Eco-consciousness is vitally important to Saatva, which uses only eco-friendly materials in the engineering of its mattress range, and the company takes allergen issues seriously too, with no nasty chemicals involved. It's even won awards for sustainability!