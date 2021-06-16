Fossil's latest Gen 5 smartwatch untethers you from your phone

Fossil has just launched its newest addition to their wearables lineup in the UK: meet the Gen 5 LTE smartwatch! It's virtually identical to the existing Gen 5 smartwatch, which is one of the best smartwatches around, but has had 4G mobile connectivity, powered by Vodafone and OneNumber.

The Gen 5 smartwatch features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and Wear OS, and is equipped with a variety of features.

The most obvious of which is the ability to make calls and texts away from your smartphone. So, for example, you can answer a call your partner while you’re out for a run and ask them to put tea on, or send a message when you’ve forgotten your phone at home.

The smartwatch features a speaker and microphone, not only allowing you to make and receive calls, but interact with Google Assistant and stream music, although we doubt they are a replacement for the best headphones or best Bluetooth speaker.

It's worth noting that the LTE connection has been specifically designed for Android phone users with an eligible Vodafone mobile phone subscription, so iPhone users and those with contracts with different operators need not apply.

The Gen 5 LTE smartwatch also features four smart battery modes that help you extend your battery for multiple days, as well as added storage, so you can download more apps and music on the go.

Should you want to go swimming with your smartwatch, and make a call from the middle of the English Channel, you'll be happy to know that the Gen 5 LTE is also swim-proof.

The new Fossil has been launched in two colourways, Black and Rose Gold. Just like the original version, the smartwatch features a 45 mm case size and endless strap options, providing you with the chance to customise it to your heart's content.

The new Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch is available now priced at £329 + an LTE subscription from Vodafone.

