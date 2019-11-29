Foreo's Luna facial cleansing brush is 45% off for Black Friday – great skin made easy

View the entire Foreo Black Friday sale
Black Friday deals are dropping all over the place, and anyone looking to give their skin a nourishing boost will be tickled pink with the Foreo Black Friday sale, which has now begun. It includes the celebrity favourite Luna facial cleansing brush range, plus Foreo's Issa 2 electric toothbrush and the high-tech UFO smart mask device.
Foreo has fast become a cult beauty tech brand, making lust-worthy facial cleansing brushes to give your skin everything it needs, from a gentle scrub to a deep pulsing cleanse and even an anti-wrinkle massage. It also made waves last year by creating the world's first ever smart mask device, the Foreo UFO, which delivers a full facial in just 90 seconds.
The app-connected Foreo Luna facial cleansing brush and massager range is home to the Luna 3 and the the Luna 2 mini, among other models, and both are on sale this Black Friday. The Luna 3 is the full size facial cleansing brush and firming massager, which uses 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute to designed to remove make up, dirt, sweat and dead skin.
The Luna mini 2, on the other hand, is the perfect dinky yet high-powered facial cleanser and massager for sticking in your gym bag. It cleans quickly, gently and effectively, and also uses T-Sonic pulsation to massage your skin, helping to improve its firmness and radiance.
Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush |
Was £169 | Now £109.85
To get 45% off the app-controlled Luna 3 facial cleanser and massager, you need to download the Foreo For You app (iOS, Android), which you'll need anyway to get the most out of the device. Otherwise the Luna 3 is still on sale but with a 35% off saving, making it £126.75.
View Deal
Foreo Luna mini 2 |
Was £119| Now £66.45
This compact cleansing device has eight different cleansing intensities to choose from, with 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute washing away up to 99.95% of dirt, oil, sweat and dead skin cells. It does all this in a minute, too. Again, download the Foreo app to access this lowest price. Otherwise it's on sale for £77.35.
View Deal
All of the Luna facial cleansing brushes are suitable for use on all skin types because they offer a wide range of cleansing modes to work with your skin, rather than anger it with over scrubbing.
If you want to take your beauty regime to another level, also check out the Foreo UFO Smart Mask device (RRP £249) on sale for £149.40 if you download the app / £174.30 without, and the Foreo UFO Mini (RRP £159) on sale for £95.40 if you download the app / £111.30 otherwise. The accompanying Foreo UFO Masks are also on sale at 30% off.
