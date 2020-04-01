Cheap Fitbit Ionic smartwatch deal: $70 off at Newegg

Fitbit does it best! Neweggs Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch deal gets you the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch - Charcoal Grey for just $175 – $74 off its original selling price!

The smartwatch designed for fitness fanatics, the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch is an excellent option for those looking for a smartwatch built for active lifestyles. Packed with fitness guidance, heart monitoring, health and wellness insights, on-screen workouts, and more, Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch pushes you to the next level.

The watches design keeps it simple and sleek, with a variety of colors available to suit any personal style. The Fitbit Ionic smartwatch Is waterproof up to 50M, so even swimmers can track their performance. It's also compatible with iPhone and Android devices, and works with the Fitbit app to check health and fitness goals.

For anyone whose active and wants a smartwatch that suits their lifestyle, the FitBit Ionic is a superb choice. Designed with the active in mind, it's packed with fitness features to help push you to your best. With a savings of $70, this Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch deal is a must buy.

For more Fitbit deals, head to Newegg and check out their great selection of smartwatch products:

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch - Charcoal Grey | Was: $249 | Now: $175 | Save $74 at Newegg.com

Fitness junkies, here's a smartwatch just for you. Packed with features designed to help push you to your best (and other features you'd expect from a smartwatch), this is a smartwatch suited for active lifestyles.View Deal

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch - Charcoal Grey Features

Swim Proof – water resistant up to 50m so you can swim your laps without fear of damaging your new favorite smartwatch

water resistant up to 50m so you can swim your laps without fear of damaging your new favorite smartwatch Comfortable & Durable – Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects your screen from damage, with a lightweight band for all day comfort

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects your screen from damage, with a lightweight band for all day comfort Redesigned Touchscreen – high-resolution color touch screen keeps graphics crisp and clear

high-resolution color touch screen keeps graphics crisp and clear Fitbit App – get insights about your health and fitness, see how everything you do impacts your health

get insights about your health and fitness, see how everything you do impacts your health Incredible Compatability – Ionic automatically syncs with over 200+ Android and iPhone devices, as well as personal computers

Ionic automatically syncs with over 200+ Android and iPhone devices, as well as personal computers Interchangeable Accessories – swap out bands to fit your personal style, choose from leather, sport and classic

Anyone whose got an active lifestyle and has yet to grab themselves a Fitbit, this is your chance to get a sweet deal on the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. Newegg's Fitbit Ionic smartwatch deal saves you a whopping $70, bringing the price down to $175!

