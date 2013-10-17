EE launches PAYG 4G tariffs

Everything Everywhere has launched the UK's first 4G pay as you go tariff.

According to the network, more than 40 per cent of mobile users still opt for a pay as you go tariff in the UK.

Everything Everywhere hopes that by opening its 4G network to those customers, it further solidify its grip on the market.

The network will be offering all of its current 4G phones to pay as you go customers, including the iPhone 5s.

However, the company recognises that the majority of pay as you go customers are low usage or low income users. As such, its recommended handsets are budget smartphones, like the Alcatel One Touch Idol S and the Nokia Lumia 625.

Many of the bundles are unsurprisingly focused around data consumption, though there are also bundles for talk time and texts.

Data starts at £3 for 100MB for 30 days, going up to £30 for 10GB. Talk time bundles range from £3 for 100 minutes to £10 for 500 minutes per month. Text bundles start at £2 for 400 texts rising to £5 for 3,000 texts.

That means the minimum of all three bundles will cost £8 a month.

However, in order to receive EE's top speeds, customers will need to buy a bundle of at least 4GB per month.

The network is also offering new customers a free 10GB if they agree to sign up to using its new PAYG service for over 90 days. There are no restrictions on when it can be used – it can be in a single day, or over the full 90.

In addition, the company is also running a promotion to the end of January 2014 to encourage more customers to upgrade from their 3G plans.

Any customers signing up for one of its 4G PAYG plans will get 2014 minutes of free talk time. That will be spread out over the year as 168 minutes per month.

EE's 4G pay as you go plans will launch on October 30th.