EE announces free roaming just in time for summer

EE has at last announced that it will be offering free roaming to its customers ahead of the summer holiday season.

That means from 10 May anyone with a 4GEE Max contract will be able to enjoy free roaming in 52 countries including the US and Australia, making this the most comprehensive roaming service. Three and Vodafone also offer free roaming but not in as many countries as this extends to.

Other EE customers on different monthly contracts will be able to enjoy free roaming from 15 June. This will cover a selection of countries including, deep breath: Austria, Azores, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar (UK), Greece, Guadeloupe, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Poland, Portugal, Reunion Islands, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin (French), San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Vatican City, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Monaco, Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.

When roaming this new offering will mean EE customers can use up their usual calls, texts and data allowances at no extra charge. If you go over those limits charges will apply.

While all this might seem like a charitable move by the networks it’s actually required by law following an EU call to end roaming charges.