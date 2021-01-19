Dyson V11 Outsize cordless vacuum cleanr: HUGE bin, big head, more power

While we wouldn't say the Dyson V11 was undersized or underpowered, those who worry about such things should prepare to get excited: the Dyson V11 Outsize is here. If you haven't guessed already, this is the Dyson V11 but a bigger, 'outsized' version. It's got an even bigger cleaning head, which could well be useful, and a bigger dust bin, which will definitely be useful. It's also got more power, more presence and of course, more cost.

Headline stats: the dustbin is 150% bigger, the cleaning head is 25% wider.

Cordless is the way to go if you’re looking for hassle-free vacuuming and Dyson's newly-launched, bigger vac combines the same number of cables (none, unless you count the charger) with much more capacity and ability. It’s designed to take on the dust and dirt in bigger homes, with a specification that really means business compared to even the best cordless vacuum cleaners out there.

The design has its roots in the Dyson V11 Absolute, which is top of our Dyson cordless vacuum chart. In fact, to our well-trained eye, it looks essentially identical, apart from being, obviously, bigger.

The Dyson V11 Outsize is available in Nickel/Red and will be available in the UK from January 20. It costs £649.99. We don't have pricing for the rest of the world yet.

Dyson V11 Outsize: features

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dyson) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Dyson) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Dyson) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Dyson)

Suction power has been bumped up by 20% to make the most of that chunky new cleaning head. Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor and multiple cyclone technology should more than able to tackle anything in its path, at least judging by the gallery of photos above.

Dust, pollen and bacteria are all quickly dispatched with the fully-sealed filtration system cornering 99.97% of particles according to the Dyson boffins. They’ve also tweaked their DLS technology for the new model, allowing it to optimise cleaning performance based on the type of flooring. If you’re vacuuming oak flooring in a mansion or a Wilton in Walthamstow then it’ll know and adjust suction accordingly.

This helps to an extent with cleaning but its main use is to eke out more life from the battery. As a result, Dyson claims a maximum battery life of 60 minutes, the same as the standard V11. How long you get from the turbo and optimised modes remains to be seen but presumably that will also be in line with the V11 standard edition – and we didn't have any complaints about that.

Arguably the most Outsized upgrade of all is to the dustbin, which is 150% bigger than its baby brother, with a market-leading capacity of 1.9 litres.

An on-board LCD screen keeps you up to date with vacuuming performance, your chosen power mode and remaining battery life. It’s also good for general housekeeping of the machine, as it flags up time until the next filter clean, and alerts you to any blockages, just in case you can’t figure that out for yourself. Yup, the V11 Outsize isn’t just able to take on mountains of dust and dirt; it’s idiot-proof too.

Today's best Dyson V11 Outsize deals Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless... Abt Electronics $799 View Dyson - V11 Outsize Cordless... Best Buy $799.99 View Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless... Target $799.99 View Show More Deals