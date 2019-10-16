Disney Plus unveiled its full US lineup via Twitter – and it could be a Netflix-beater

Disney Plus was always going to be stuffed with content, thanks to Disney's archives groaning under the weight of TV shows and movies it has produced or acquired from other studios like Fox, LucasFilm and Marvel. A test run in the Netherlands gave future subscribers a glimpse at the depth of Disney Plus' extensive library, but even that didn't quite capture the sheer amount of content on the way.

Disney recently took to Twitter to announce every single movie and TV show available in the US from day one, and the list is positively mind-boggling.

The official Disney Plus Twitter account tweeted – one at a time – all 629 pieces of content coming to the streaming service. Yes, you read that right.

All the headline acts are in there, as Disney Plus originals like The Mandalorian rub shoulders with the studio's classics such as Pinocchio, Snow White, The Lion King and Lady and the Tramp. Newer Disney family members are also front and centre, such as all 27 seasons of The Simpsons, Pixar's back catalogue and the Star Wars and Avengers films.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.

However, Disney Plus has also plumbed the depths of the company's archives to bring you unlooked-for content you never knew you wanted. For example, Splash!, the Daryl Hannah mermaid movie is in there, as is the original Tron and classic animated series such as Gargoyles. Anyone remember Santa Paws? Fuzzbucket? The 1988 Bette Midler vehicle Big Business? No? Well, Disney does.

The full, extensive list of shows can be found on Twitter, but there's still no official word on a UK release date – or how, if at all, the content library will vary from region to region.

But compared to the slim set of offerings currently announced for Apple TV, Disney Plus is definitely closer to the real streaming service prize – toppling current giants Netflix and Amazon Prime.

