Best Dell Black Friday deals 2021: what’s on offer this year

If you’re on the lookout for a new computing setup this year, the Dell Black Friday sale is the one to watch out for.

The Black Friday deals are typically full of technology, including TVs, phones, laptops, soundbars, monitors and more. Dell is a leading computing technology company that develops, repairs and supports computers, laptops and other devices. When you shop from Dell, you know you’re getting certified best quality products, which makes them one of the best retailers to go to for great deals on computing tech.

View all Dell Black Friday deals now! – get a head start on your Black Friday shopping

The Dell Black Friday sale is sure to have something for everyone this year, whether you’re looking for a new device, refurbished items or quick fixes on your current tech deck. Some deals are already live on their website so make sure you head over there today to bag some great discounts.

For all the deals Dell has to offer this Black Friday, click the link above. For live deals and popular product categories, keep reading.

The Best Early Dell Black Friday Deals Live Today

The Best Dell Black Friday Product Categories

Image Dell Black Friday Laptop deals

Looking for a laptop upgrade? Dell have their latest and greatest on offer right now, including the new Inspiron and XPS models. All laptops come preinstalled with Windows 11. There are currently deals on, where you can save up to 30% on selected Dell laptops – an early Black Friday treat before the real shopping starts!

View all Dell Black Friday Laptop deals

Image Dell Black Friday Desktop deals

Dell’s Desktop PC deals help you increase productivity and efficiency with smart fast technology, like Intel Core processors. If you’re looking to upgrade your home office or work setup, a Dell desktop will do the job. Their range of desktops promise to have huge cash savings this Black Friday and there’s free delivery!

View all Dell Black Friday Desktop deals

Image Dell Black Friday Monitor deals

Whichever type of monitor you’re looking for, Dell has you covered with massive deals on gaming, curved, UltraSharp and 4K monitors. Right now, you can get up to 42% off individual monitors and the Dell Black Friday sale is promising further cost cuts.

View all Dell Black Friday Monitor deals

Image Dell Black Friday Accessories deals

Finally, to complete your tech stack, you’re going to need some top accessories. Dell helps you save big money on their range of accessories, including cases, adapters, keyboards and mice.

View all Dell Black Friday Accessories deals

When does the Dell Black Friday sale start?

Predicted start date: Friday 19th November

Dell makes some of the best laptops and PCs in the world and every Black Friday, they cut down their prices on their entire range of computing tech. With Dell, you know you’re getting the real deal so it’s the best place to shop for a new device.

Dell are big fans of timed deal codes which knock off big percentages on hardware and other products so make sure you check Dell this year for great discounts. We’re also predicting that Dell will start their Black Friday sale a week early, so keep an eye out!