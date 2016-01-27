Dangerous Golf lets you tee off with actual explosions

Indie developer Three Fields Entertainment has revealed its working on a golf simulator - wait no, come back! Yes, it's a golf sim, but this one is being developed by staff formerly of racing veteran Criterion Games and there's a particularly strong Burnout vibe to proceedings.

Dangerous Golf is Three Field Entertainment's first game and it's aiming to give the gentle game of pitch and putt an explosive kick up the backside. Links 2004 this is not. As the name suggests this is not your average golf simulator as it invites you to tee off from over 100 different courses, destroying scenery with an explosive set of golf balls.

"In Dangerous Golf, players aren't striving for Par or aiming for Birdie — they're playing for dollar damage as their high score," comments the studio in an official statement. "As they progress throughout the game, players will not only be awarded points for trick shots and ricochet techniques, but they'll also get rewarded for destroying stuff by turning their golf ball into a bomb and setting off their SmashBreaker."

It's essentially crazy golf meets extreme pyromania and it looks bloody brilliant. This isn't the first time golf games have tried to be a little 'crazy' - Nintendo has been pumping out Mario Golf for time immemorial and the most recent PGA Golf offerings have tried to spice up the game with Battlefield themed courses and neon-lit mini-games.

Via: Three Fields Entertainment

