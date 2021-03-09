Currys preps for PS5 restock with new PS5 Priority Pass: here's how to get one

UK retailer Currys is rolling out a good old-fashioned raffle system to give customers a fair chance of nabbing themselves a PS5, following in the footsteps of fellow retailer BOX, which adopted a ballot system for its Xbox Series X stock drops.

If you've been following our PS5 stock tracker, you'll have seen the rollout of March PS5 restocks, and you can maximise your chances of getting one by checking out T3's top retailer tips for securing a PS5; but the battle against bots and scalpers rages on, so Currys new system should help level the playing field.

With Currys' PS5 Priority Pass, gamers can register for "a chance to buy a PS5" at one of the retailer's selected stores. Just fill out your details, including name, address, and email, and Currys will randomly pick 'winners'. Those lucky entrants will be emailed a Priority Pass that contains a unique PS5 buying code, and details of your local Currys store to buy your PS5 from. The pass is only valid for 72 hours, so be sure to check your inbox and junk mail folder so you don't miss out!

Customers are limited to one entry per person, but we can see this devolving into a free-for-all with people attempting to sell the codes online. The apparent location restrictions should nip that in the bud somewhat, and if the PS5 has to be collected from the store, or sent out to the entrant's address, we should see minimal funny business.

This week, we're set to see PS5 stock drops at Currys, as well as John Lewis, AO, and Very. Argos, and Amazon UK could roll out their PS5 restock any time over the next two weeks, with GAME set to have a second PS5 inventory drop around March 22 - 26.

If the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S are more your speed, be sure to check out T3's Xbox Series X stock tracker.