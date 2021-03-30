Cheap TP-Link smart plugs on sale at Amazon: save 25% on two for a limited time

Amazon is offering an excellent deal on smart plugs that takes 25% off the Kasa by TP-Link smart plug 2-pack for a limited time. Now on sale for $14.99, this is a great opportunity to stock up on smart plugs at a budget-friendly price.

Allowing old appliances and other electronics to be controlled via modern smart tech (smart phones, voice assistants, etc.), smart plugs are a must have for anyone looking to bring their home into the modern era.

Kasa by TP-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack Now: $14.99 | Was: $19.99 | Savings: $5 (25%)

Ready to bring your home into the 21st century? Compatible with Alexa, Echo, and Google Assistant, Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs are easy to setup and simple to use. Connect via Wi-Fi and control your home appliances with voice control or mobile app in minutes.View Deal

TP-Link offers some of the best smart plugs on the market, all of which are easy and quick to setup.

Compatible with your favorite voice assistants, Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs turn any appliances into a smart appliance with voice control as well as mobile app control. Download the Kasa app to turn appliances off and on from anywhere, or just ask Alexa to do it for you.

This limited time offer takes 25% off a two pack of Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs, offering a solid discount on a top rated smart plug. The smart plugs are UL listed and run at 15 amps, and feature simple button functionality for ease of use.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

With just two months to go, get a preview of the best Memorial Day deals of 2021 at our convenient sales guide. It'll be updated regularly over the next two months with coverage on early deals and offers on tech, smart home, outdoor and more.