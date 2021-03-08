Cheap Samsung soundbar deals: $100 off the HW-Q60T 5.1ch 3D surround sound system

Shopping for a good cheap soundbar deal? Walmart has you covered with this excellent deal on Samsung's HW-Q60T 5.1 channel 3D surround soundbar – on sale for $399 for a limited time.

A great soundbar for any home theater setup, Samsung's HW-Q60T features both 3D Surround Sound and Acoustic Beam tech to provide the most immersive experience possible.

Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch 3D Surround Sound System Now: $399.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $100 (25%)

Featuring 5.1 channel 3D surround sound and Acoustic Beam tech, Samsung's HW-Q60T system offers an incredibly immersive listening experience. Movies and games come to life like never before, with more detail and clarity than comparable models.View Deal

Samsung offers some of the best soundbars available, and their HW-Q60T continues that trend with some pretty incredible tech under the hood.

To start, the HW-Q60T features 5.1 channel 3D Surround Sound. While many comparable systems provide 2.1 channel, Samsung's takes it up a notch with an enhanced 3D audio playback that brings out more detail than ever. The Acoustic Beam tech only adds to the experience, offering directional sound that immerses you like never before.

For the price, this deal is an excellent bargain on one of Samsung's latest and greatest home theater soundbars. Saving 25% on a Samsung product is already a rare event, so nabbing this thing at $400 is a pretty incredible offer – especially for what this system can provide.

If you're on the market for a new soundbar and are having trouble finding the right one, you should definitely take a look at this deal. The savings is actually worth it as well with a full $100 off it's normal price tag, seeing as Samsung rarely drops prices this much on their sound systems. More than worth a look, this is a solid buy for anyone in need of an upgrade to their home sound system but don't want to install a full home theater audio setup.

