Cheap Leesa mattress deal gets you $350 off, plus free sheets too

Black Friday is done and dusted for 2020, but there are still some excellent deals to take advantage of if you're looking for a new mattress. Case in point: right now there's up to $350 off mattresses at Leesa, and you get a free organic sheet set bundled in too!

Leesa is one of the best mattress brands around, with four excellent mattresses to choose from – all with a discount in this Holiday Sale. There's the all-foam Leesa Original (up to $150 off), the mid-range Leesa Hybrid (up to $250 off) and the top-end Leesa Legend ($350 off). And brand new is the Studio by Leesa, another memory foam model. It's the cheapest of the range, and has a decent $100 off already. Whichever mattress you go for, there's a free organic sheet set to claim, too, as a nice little extra.

Missed this price drop? Head to our Leesa discount codes and deals page for the best current offer.

Leesa holiday sale | Up to $350 off mattresses, plus free sheet set

The discount depends on the model and size, but whatever you choose you'll get a set of sheets thrown in for free.

In our Leesa Original mattress review we called this medium-firm model 'cool, cushioning and surprisingly stylish', and awarded it four stars. If you prefer a Hybrid, you have the Leesa Hybrid and Leesa Legend to choose from, both of which have pocket springs for extra bounce. And if you're on a tighter budget try the new Studio by Leesa, a great value all-foam model.

Along with your mattress, you'll get a 10-year warranty, 100-night risk-free trial and free, no-contact delivery. With the slogan 'A mattress made for good', the Leesa brand is known for its ethical and eco-friendly credentials, too. For every 10 mattresses sold, one is donated to a child in need, and it's B Corp certified, meaning is meets the highest environmental and social standards.