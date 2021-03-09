Cheap Apple Watch Series 3 deals: $30 off select models at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great selection of deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch, taking $30 off select model for a limited time.

Starting at $169.99, Best Buy's Apple Watch Series 3 deals offer one of the best Apple Watch smartwatches to be released at a very attractive price point.

Apple Watch Series 3 Deals at Best Buy

Grab Apple's fourth gen smartwatch on sale now at Best Buy. Starting at $169.99, Best Buy is offering a number of models on sale including GPS and GPS + Cellular versions.View Deal

Released in September 2017, the Series 3 is the fourth-generation of the Apple Watch smartwatch line. Building upon it's predecessors, the Series 3 offered quite a leap in performance over the previous models.

Available in both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions, the Apple Watch Series 3 is an excellent entry-level smartwatch for those just jumping in. The price point is great for what you get, as the Series 3 has many of the same features more recent models have without the added bells and whistles.

Best Buy's sale includes a number of colors and the deals start at $169.99. You can nab a Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular model on sale for $299.99, albeit in only a single color at this time.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: