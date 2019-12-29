Cheap Adidas running shoe deals for January 2020: our top 6 Adidas Boost deals with up to 50% off

Adidas is synonymous with quality and for a good reason. Founded almost 100 years ago by Adi Dassler, the German sports brand is today a leader in both technical running shoes and innovative street style, thanks in part to its world-conquering Boost sole technology.

If price is holding you back from getting a new pair of Adidas Boost running shoes, you will be delighted to learn that rather than having to wait until Black Friday, you can get a whole bunch of them with 40-44 per cent off at Wiggle right now, today, immediately.

Even better, it's not your low-rent trainer sale where, 'We have only one pair in sizes 3 and 16, and a pink and yellow colour way'. At present these cheap Adidas running shoes are still available in a variety of sizes and styles. However, at these prices, we dare say they will – aha ha ha – 'run out soon', so get stuck in.

Today's best Adidas running shoe deals

Adidas UltraBOOST ST – Core black| Sale price £89.00 | Was £159.95 | Save £70.95 (44%)

We can't get enough of the mature coloured Adidas men's running shoes, and this UltraBoost ST is a great exemplar of that, packed with all the latest technology from adidas. The boost cushioning will transform your downward energy into forward propulsion, making you fly like a rocket. The Primeknit upper doesn't give much extra to the weight of the UltraBoost ST, but feels supportive yet not restrictive.View Deal

Adidas Solar Boost Shoes – Raw white/Legend ink| Sale price £69.97 | Was £139.95 | Save £69.98 (50%)

These ultralight and hyper-responsive shoes use Solar Propulsion Rail technology to increase stability and to give you a – well – boost, propelling you forward in all weather conditions. The fabric used on the top of the shoes provides support yet breathable. Sweaty feet issues be gone!View Deal

Adidas Women's Solar Boost Shoes – Shock red/Active blue| Sale price £69.97 | Was £139.95 | Save £69.98 (50%)

Same as above but for women.The Continental rubber outsole provides unmatched traction even in wet conditions (and, of course, in dry conditions too). The Responsive Boost will make you bounce off the ground like a hare. The Solar Boost enjoy mid-to long runs the most. Ideal shoe for a neutral long distance runner.View Deal

Adidas Women's Solar Drive Shoes – Active blue/FTWR white| Sale price £49.97 | Was £99.95 | Save £49.98 (50%)

Enjoy the durability of long distance running shoes and the look of urban trainers, combined in the Solar Drive running shoes. Using the same Solar Rail Propulsion and Torsion system as the Solar Boost shoes, the Solar Drive helps you turn quicker and start off the ground easier.View Deal

Adidas Solar Drive Shoes – Legend ink/Raw white| Sale price £59.97 | Was £99.95 | Save £39.98 (40%)

Same as the above but for men. For a mysterious reason, as in the case with most Adidas men's running shoes, this version comes in more sombre colours. Enjoy the subtle blacks, greys and navys, mixed in with white and a different shade of grey. They are brill running shoes, though, comfortable to the highest levels.View Deal

Adidas Women's Solar Glide Shoes – Raw white/Active blue| Sale price £59.97 | Was £119.95 | Save £59.98 (50%)

We talked about the Boost and the Drive above, now it's the Solar Glide's turn. The cushioned tongue will make your foot slide into the shoe, which otherwise hugs your feet like a sock, too. Additional support is supplied by the moulded Fitcounter at the heels.View Deal

