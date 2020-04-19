Cheap 55 inch 4K Smart TV deal at Best Buy: $250 off a Sony X800H 55 inch 4K Smart TV

Check out Best Buy's cheap 55 inch 4K Smart TV deal and save $250 on Sony's X800H 55 inch 4K Smart TV – on sale for just $749!

Going on now over at BestBuy.com, you can pick up a brand new Sony X800H 55 inch 4K Smart TV for just $749 – a hefty $250 discount off it's original selling price. For anyone shopping around for a new 4K TV, this is one cheap 55 inch 4K Smart TV deal you need to check out!

Designed to deliver performance and style, Sony's X800H Series 55 inch 4K Smart TV's are built with some seriously impressive specs. Dynamic HDR, 240Hz refresh rate, voice assistant compatibility, and more, the X800H Series smart TV's offer a complete high-end Smart TV experience for those seeking only the best. It features a sleek, minimum-bevel design to provide more screen real estate and immerse you in your favorite movies, games, and TV shows.

Of course, this 55 inch 4K Smart TV features on-board apps and Smart TV features that you'll need to get the most out of it. Get access to your favorite streaming apps directly from the Sony X800H 4K Smart TV, including Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Youtube, and more! You can also control it with your preferred voice assistant, and is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa (Google Assistant is built right in!).

With a savings of $250, this deal gets you an awesome new 55 inch 4K TV at an incredible price! Head over to BestBuy.com today and get yourself a brand new Sony X800H 55 inch 4K Smart TV for just $749!

Not quite what you're looking for? Be sure to check out all of Best Buy's TV deals to find the 4K TV that's right for you!

Sony X800H Series 55" LED 4K Smart TV | Was: $999 | Now: $749 | Save $250 at Best Buy

Sony's X800H Series Smart TV's offer a true high-end Smart TV experience at an affordable price. 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, DTS Digital Surround Sound, and voice assistant compatibility, this is a Smart TV you'll be proud to show off!View Deal

Sony X800H Series 55" LED 4K Smart TV Specs

Display Type & Resolution: 55 inch LED @ 2160p (4K)

55 inch LED @ 2160p (4K) Smart TV Platform: Android

Android Input/Output Ports: ( 4) HDMI + (2) USB + (1) Digital Opitcal Audio + (1) Composite Video

4) HDMI + (2) USB + (1) Digital Opitcal Audio + (1) Composite Video Network Capabilities: Built-in Wi-Fi + Ethernet

Built-in Wi-Fi + Ethernet Bluetooth Compatibility: Yes (4.2)

Yes (4.2) Surround Sound Support: Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos Voice Assistant Compatibility: Amazon Alex, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant (Built-In)

Sony X800H Series 55" LED 4K Smart TV Features

4K HDR Processor X1 & 4K X-Reality Pro – view 4K pictures rich with real-world details and textures powered by Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1

view 4K pictures rich with real-world details and textures powered by Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1 TRILUMINOS Display – reproduces vibrant and richer colors, analyzing and processing each image to improve picture quality

reproduces vibrant and richer colors, analyzing and processing each image to improve picture quality HDR & Dolby Vision – dazzling detail, color and contrast brings scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks and more vibrant colors

dazzling detail, color and contrast brings scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks and more vibrant colors Android Smart TV – get a smarter viewing experience with Google Assistant built-in, easily search for your favorite shows and movies (compatible with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit)

get a smarter viewing experience with Google Assistant built-in, easily search for your favorite shows and movies (compatible with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit) Motionflow XR 240 Technology – enjoy smooth, motion-blur free movies, sports and video games for an enhanced viewing experience

enjoy smooth, motion-blur free movies, sports and video games for an enhanced viewing experience Apple AirPlay 2 – seamlessly share anything from your Apple iPhone or laptop straight to your TV

Check out Best Buy's cheap 55 inch 4K TV deal and save $250 on Sony's X800H 55 inch 4K Smart TV – on sale for just $749!