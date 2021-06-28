Buy an Xbox Series X with no upfront cost at Walmart right now

Xbox All Access at Walmart lets you pick up an Xbox Series X and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate for $34.99 per month

Xbox All Access
(Image credit: Microsoft )
Shabana Arif

By Last updated

Xbox Series X restocks have been few and far between since the console's launch, but the tide is turning – and better yet, you can pick one up right now without dropping hundreds of dollars for the pleasure. 

Microsoft has been replenishing Xbox Series X stock at retailers at a faster pace than Sony with the PS5 it seems, and the restocks look a whole lot more appealing with the prospect of Xbox All Access. The program is essentially the same as a smartphone contract, tying you in for 24 months at a fixed monthly price. In return, you get either an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console with no upfront cost, from $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month.  And that includes a 24-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. 

Xbox Series X|S at Walmart on Xbox All Access
Get the newest generation of Xbox consoles at Walmart with no upfront cost. Xbox All Access lets you pick up an Xbox Series S for $24.99 per month, or an Xbox Series X for $34.99 per month. You also get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in for good measure. View Deal

This is a great initiative and makes getting a next-gen console significantly more accessible. The Xbox Series X comes with a price tag of $499.99/ £449.99/ AU$749 while the all-digital Xbox Series S will set you back $299.99/ £249.99/ AU$499. 

An Game Pass Ultimate subscription will cost you $14.99 / £10.99 / AU$15.95 per month, so really, you're paying an extra $10 to $20 per month on top of that for the console. It's a no-brainer if you're looking to upgrade to the newest console offerings from Microsoft, with your first payment due within 30 days of your console shipping.

This is still a credit agreement though, so all the usual (sensible) financial advice and warnings apply. You can find out more in Walmart's FAQs.    

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.