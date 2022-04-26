Get 34% off the Blink Video Doorbell & Outdoor Camera bundle at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking to keep your home secure and connected at the same time, video doorbells and smart security cameras are the best way to do this. Almost every home has a smart device and smart home security cameras have made protecting your home much easier and more affordable than ever before.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a video doorbell for a while or you want to crack down on your home security, Amazon is currently offering the Blink Video Doorbell & Outdoor Camera as a bundle deal this week. Originally priced at $144.98, you can now get the Blink Video Doorbell & Outdoor Camera for just $94.98, saving shoppers $50 (34%) on this smart home deal.

View the Blink Video Doorbell & Outdoor Camera bundle deal

Shop all Blink deals at Amazon

By combining the Blink Video Doorbell & Blink Outdoor Camera together, you’ve got even more surveillance outside your home, giving you peace of mind and in the loop of what’s going on around your house when you’re not there.

The best video doorbells allow you to see who’s at the door without you actually being there and you can even speak to them with 2-way audio. The Blink Video Doorbell does all of this and more by connecting to the free Blink Home Monitor app for more features and customisation options.

The Blink Outdoor camera is one of the best security cameras and outdoor wireless security cameras on the market. If you want more of an all-round view of your home, you can use the Blink Video Doorbell for the front of the house and the Outdoor Camera for your blind spots.

To view the Blink Video Doorbell & Outdoor Camera bundle deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Blink camera deals at Amazon.

Blink Video Doorbell & 1 Outdoor Camera System: was $144.98, now $94.98 at Amazon

Be aware of what’s happening at your home at all times with the Blink Video Doorbell & Outdoor Camera bundle. Welcome visitors, monitor deliveries and be alerted to disturbances with both the Blink Video Doorbell & the Blink Outdoor Camera. Both use 2-way audio, infrared night vision, the Blink app and Alexa, plus they have a long lasting battery life for constant surveillance. Available in black or white.

Now that we’ve covered outside the home, we’ve also found some great deals on Blink cameras for inside the home. The popular Blink Mini is an indoor security camera that plugs in and monitors the rooms in your house. One of the best cheap security cameras on the market, you can buy the 3-camera system version of the Blink Mini for just $54.99 at Amazon.

You might be thinking “why would I need 3 indoor security cameras?” and the answer’s quite simple. Even if you live in a small house or apartment, chances are you have multiple rooms that could all do with some extra security. Whether you want to check up on the dogs while you’re at work or want to be protected from break-ins, having more than one security camera in or outside the home is very beneficial.