Black Friday SIM only deals: Get unlimited data for just £16/month on Three

All of the deals and discounts you could ever wish for are just around the corner as Black Friday 2020 approaches, but that hasn't stopped companies from sneaking some great deals in early. One good example comes from Three, who are offering unlimited everything for just £16/month.

If you're unfamiliar, SIM Only plans are the most liberating going, giving the freedom to switch phones whenever you want, slot the SIM into a WiFi hotspot (or tablet or e-reader), and whatever else you want to do, without being tied into an expensive phone-based contract.

Mobile carriers usually add a premium onto the latest devices (they are the latest after all...), something that going SIM Only sidesteps very nicely, while still including unlimited data, calls, and texts.

Three SIM | 12 months | Unlimited everything | £16/month

Three isn't only one of the biggest UK networks but apparently one of the most generous, giving you unlimited data, calls, and texts for just £16/month, easily beating the competition before Black Friday. View Deal

If you've been pondering making the switch to SIM Only for a while, or your contract has just expired, then it's well worth considering: the freedom to switch handsets and devices whenever you want, paired with unlimited data. Perfect.