Black Friday just arrived early with these cheap laptop deals at Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap laptop and you thought you'd have to wait for the Black Friday deals train to roll into town to get one, then you're in luck, because there's a laptop sale on right now at Best Buy and these capable little machines, which were already at very affordable prices, have dropped down to the sort of level where you wonder how the manufacturers can make any profit. But that's not your problem, so wonder no more and read on for the deals before they expire – and they all expire on 12 October 2019.

Before clicking through to the laptop deals on offer, bear in mind that the cheapest of these laptops are not the sort of machines that you'll be playing the latest games on or editing your next movie masterpiece.

But they are perfectly capable for browsing the web, sending emails, posting to Facebook and using apps like Google Docs. So they're ideal for kids, as a cheap laptop to take on holiday or to use on your commute.

Go up little in price, for example to this touch-screen Lenovo Chromebook for $549, reduced by $200, and you'll probably notice a performance improvement over, say, this $219.99 Lenovo IdeaPad.

Below are our picks of the cheap laptops in the Best Buy sale.

Lenovo L340-15API 15.6" Laptop | Was $379.99 | Now $299.99 | Save $80

The Lenovo IdeaPad L340 laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM to handle multi-tab browsing and moderate gaming. There's a 15.6-inch HD anti-glare display and a sizeable 1TB hard drive to store your media. Weighs 4.85 lbs. and measures 0.9" thin, and features a built-in HD webcam with microphone. Deal ends 12 October 2019.

HP 14" Chromebook | Was $249.00 | Now $199.00 | Save $50

If you'd rather have a Google Chromebook than a Windows-powered laptop then how about this 14" Chromebook from HP at $50 off? It features an AMD dual-core processor with has 4GB of RAM, as well as a B&O sound system. Being a Chromebook it has built in cloud support and Chrome OS updates automatically every six weeks with the latest software and virus protection. Deal ends 12 October 2019.