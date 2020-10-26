Black Friday deals on AirPods at Best Buy arrive early! $40 off Apple AirPods today...

We're knee deep in Black Friday deals and today we've found an absolutely killer deal on AirPods wireless earbuds. Part of Best Buy's Prep for the Holidays sales event, shoppers can grab a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro on guaranteed Black Friday prices right now.

For a limited time, Best Buy is discounting all pairs of AirPod wireless earbuds with early Black Friday deals you won't find anywhere else. Save up to $40 off today at Best Buy and beat the holiday rush with this killer deal on AirPods at Best Buy.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model)

Was: $199.99 | Now: $159.99 | Savings: $40 (20%)

For a limited time, shoppers can get a pair of Apple's latest AirPods true-wireless earbuds for just $159.99. The perfect gift for family and friends in need of some new earbuds, saving $40 off Apple's AirPods is something that doesn't happen often. Don't skip on this one!View Deal

Apple AirPods w Charging Case (Latest Model)

Was: $159.99 | Now: $129.99 | Savings: $30 (19%)

Not quite as good of a deal as the wireless charging case model, the standard wired charging model is also on sale for just $129.99 – $30 off its standard retail price. You do save an additional $30 if you go with this version, but I'd recommend this model if the wireless charging case is sold out.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro (Latest Model)

Was: $249.99 | Now: $234.99 | Savings: $15 (6%)

You'll most likely find the AirPods Pro earbuds much cheaper closer to Black Friday, but you can still catch a deal on a pair over at Best Buy. Now just $234.99, shoppers can save $15 on Apple's latest AirPods Pro true-wireless earbuds.View Deal

On sale as part of Best Buy's Prep for the Holidays Event, this is one of the best prices you'll find on Apple's AirPods today. With the AirPods at their lowest price ever, it's easily one of the best AirPods deals you'll find until Black Friday shows up later next month.

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.