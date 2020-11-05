Black Friday deal at Walmart takes 60% off Eufy's 25C Wi-Fi robot vacuum today!

Walmart's Black Friday sale is kicking off early with deals for days all throughout November, and today we bring you quite possibly one of the best robot vacuum deals all year.

In most cases, a good robot vacuum will run you anywhere from $200 to $600 and up. Today, Walmart is offering Eufy's 25C RoboVac for just $99!

Eufy RoboVac C25 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum | Was: $249.99 | Now: $99 | Savings: $150.99 (60%)

Clean your floors with the push of a button using the Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. It connects to a home's wireless network and accepts commands both by touch, via smartphone app and even from your voice when paired with a smart home speaker.View Deal

That's $150 off the standard price tag, easily making this the best robot vacuum under $100 today. Full Wi-Fi connectivity with control via smartphone app or voice commands with connected smart speakers.

You won't find a better deal on a robot vacuum for some time, so if you're hoping to bring your house into the 21st century with a high quality robovac Eufy's 25C deal is your chance.

At it's lowest price ever, you'd be crazy to pass this cheap robot vacuum deal up!

